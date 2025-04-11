Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

10-year Treasury higher as tariffs-led sell-off continues

By Sawdah Bhaimiya, CNBC

A trader works during the closing bell, on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 10, 2025. 
Jeenah Moon | Reuters

The 10-year Treasury yield was higher on Friday as an earlier sell-off in the bonds market resumed, influenced by U.S. President Donald Trump's fast-changing tariff policies.

At 4:45 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield climbed over 2 basis points to 4.416%. Meanwhile, the 2-year Treasury yield was more than 3 basis point lower at 3.809%. 

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

One basis point is equal to 0.01% and yields move inversely to prices.


Investors have watched in fear as tariff policies have frequently changed throughout the week, with Trump enforcing a 90-day tariff reprieve on most countries on Wednesday and reducing duties to a universal rate of 10%.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The reprieve excluded China, which saw U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports rise to 145%. China struck back against the U.S. on Friday, raising its duties on American goods from 84% to 125%.

U.S. Treasurys — typically a safe haven asset during times of market volatility — saw a sharp sell-off earlier this week in light of Trump's escalating trade war with China. That was halted after Trump announced the tariff pause, but the sell-off has resumed as tensions with China rise.

Deutsche Bank analysts noted that the U.S.-China concerns outweighed other more positive tariff news for investors.

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

China strikes back with 125% tariffs on U.S. goods as trade war intensifies

news 3 hours ago

CNBC Daily Open: Cool CPI is of no comfort to investors as stock rally peters out

"The main driver of the renewed market pressure was an increased focus on the US-China escalation," the analysts said in a note. "The market reaction showed an increased sensitivity to the risks of a disorderly economic decoupling between the world's two largest economies."

The producer price index report for March is due, as is the preliminary University of Michigan consumer sentiment data for April.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us