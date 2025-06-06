Money Report

10-year Treasury yield dips ahead of May jobs data

By Jenni Reid, CNBC

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange on June 4, 2025.
NYSE

Treasury yields eased Friday, as investors eagerly await May's nonfarm payrolls report for a health-check on the U.S. economy.

The 10-year Treasury yield moved 1 basis point lower to 4.379%. The 2-year yield was near-flat at 3.91%, while the 30-year bond yield was down 1 basis point at 4.87%.

One basis point equals 0.01%. Yields and prices move inversely in the bond market.

The latest snapshot from the U.S. labor market is due at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists polled by Dow Jones have forecast an increase of 125,000 jobs on the month.

A miss would be the latest in a line of disappointing data, including higher-than-expected weekly unemployment claims and weaker services sector activity.

Data is being closely-monitored as markets assess the fallout from President Donald Trump's tariff policies, with growth forecast to slow sharply this year.

