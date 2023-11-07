10-year Treasury yield falls as investors consider state of U.S. economy

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as investors assessed the outlook for the economy and monetary policy as they awaited economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials.

The e yield on the 10-year Treasury was trading 4 basis points lower at 4.622%. The 2-year Treasury yield was little changed at 4.947%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%.

This week is light on the data front, but there will be comments from various Fed policymakers, including Chairman Jerome Powell, this week.

"Policymakers can't afford to bounce between messaging depending purely on how bond yields are performing, especially when they are largely responsible for the moves, but they are clearly paying close attention to them," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.

The Fed last week left interest rates unchanged while noting resilience from the economy despite rates being elevated for some time now. Powell did not rule out the potential for further interest rate increases and said cuts were not being discussed yet.

Jobs data published since has indicated that the labor market is cooling, giving some investors hope that the central bank has reached the end of the rate-hiking cycle started in March 2022.

Easing the jobs market alongside the overall economy has been a central policy aim for the Fed. Investors will be scanning this week's comments from officials about whether the recent figures have affected their expectations for the policy path ahead.