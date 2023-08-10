10-year Treasury yield nudges higher ahead of inflation data

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was slightly higher early Thursday, ahead of the latest figures on consumer price inflation due later in the day.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by 2 basis points at 2:08 a.m. ET, to 4.026%. The 2-year Treasury nudged 1 basis point higher to 4.812%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%.

A slowdown in U.S. inflation is expected, with the Dow Jones consensus estimate forecasting a 0.2% rate for July and a 12-month rate of 3.3%.

Investors will be parsing the consumer price index report for details on core inflation, and the trajectory of components including shelter, health care, energy and food. The U.S. producer price index is out Friday.

Markets are largely betting the Federal Reserve will hold rates steady at its next meeting on Sept. 20. But some people, including Federal Reserve Bank Governor Michelle Bowman, believe the current hiking cycle may not be over yet.

The Treasury will auction $23 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday, after seeing solid demand for 10-year and 3-year sales on Wednesday and Tuesday, respectively.