Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

10-year Treasury yield spikes higher as Trump tariffs continue to rattle markets

By Sawdah Bhaimiya, CNBC

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on Dec. 10, 2024.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

U.S. Treasury yields surged Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs regime continued to rattle markets.

At 5:40 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury jumped 10 basis points to 4.363%, with the 2-year Treasury yield rising 7 points to 3.808%.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Investors are still reeling from the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's so-called reciprocal tariffs imposed on over 180 countries last week. Customs are expected to start collecting new tariffs on imports from 86 nations on Wednesday.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

A total tariff rate of 104% on Chinese imports went into effect overnight, after China retaliated with 34% tariffs on U.S. imports on Friday, with the two countries now embroiled in a full-blown trade war.

Meanwhile, Canada retaliated with 25% tariffs on U.S.-made vehicles, including vehicles that aren't compliant with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Investors are looking to the release of the consumer price index on Thursday and the Producer Price Index on Friday, which will offer fresh insights about the health of the U.S. economy.

Money Report

news 8 mins ago

Weekly mortgage demand jumped 20% last week, as tariff volatility briefly tanked rates

news 8 mins ago

Investors flee to German bonds as Trump tariffs spark Treasury sell-off

There are also some concerns after the Treasury Department's auction on Tuesday for 3-year Treasury notes saw weak demand.

"Perhaps even more alarmingly, U.S. Treasury markets are also experiencing an incredibly aggressive selloff as we go to press, adding to the evidence that they're losing their traditional haven status," Henry Allen, vice president and macro-strategist at Deutsche Bank, said in a note.

"Given the scale of the rout, that's raising questions about whether the Federal Reserve might need to respond to stabilise market conditions, and we can even see from fed funds futures that markets are pricing a growing probability of an emergency cut, just as we saw during the Covid turmoil and the height of the GFC in 2008."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us