10-Year Yield Rises, Reversing Some of Wednesday's Major Losses

Treasury yields climbed higher across the board on Thursday, with the 10-year note reversing some of the losses it made on Wednesday after the Bank of England launched a bond-buying plan designed to stabilize market chaos in the U.K.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was at 3.8420%, up by 13 basis points at around 4:40 a.m. ET. During Wednesday's session, it plummeted by 25 basis points after briefly breaching the 4% mark. That marked the largest inter-day drop since 2020.

The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury also climbed higher and was up 11 basis points to 4.2048%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Bond markets have been contending with concerns about rising interest rates, a looming recession and high volatility in global currency markets.

The British pound slid to historical lows against the dollar and the U.K. 10-year gilt soared to 14-year highs earlier in the week. On Wednesday, the Bank of England said it planned to temporarily push back gilt sales and buy long-dated bonds to stabilize the situation.

Meanwhile, a series of Federal Reserve speakers made hawkish comments throughout the week, causing traders to anticipate further interest rate hikes. This has, however, also stoked fears of a recession among investors who are concerned about the speed of rate hikes.

Further Fed speakers are due to make remarks on Thursday.

Initial jobless claims for the week ending 24 September are also set to be released, giving insight into the labor market. The final reading of the second quarter gross domestic product growth rate and the GDP price index will also be published, providing details on economic growth.