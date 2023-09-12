20. Traphagen Financial Group

Traphagen Financial Group, based in Oradell, NJ, is ranked No. 20 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.1B (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 25 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 1,720 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Peter Traphagen, Jr., Managing Director & Wealth Advisor

Peter Traphagen, Sr., Founding Partner & Director of Investment Strategies

Contact:

tfgllc.com

234 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell, NJ 07649

(201) 262-1040