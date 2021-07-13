28. Kansas

Economic Profile
Governor: Laura Kelly, Democrat
Population: 2,913,805
Money Report
GDP growth (Q1 2021): 7.3%
Unemployment rate (May 2021): 3.5%
Top corporate tax rate: 4%
Top individual income tax rate: 5.7%
Gasoline tax: 24.03 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA-, stable
Major private employers: Cessna Aircraft Corporation, Sprint Corporation
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence
