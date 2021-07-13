Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Kansas

28. Kansas

By CNBC.com staff, CNBC

Economic Profile

Governor: Laura Kelly, Democrat

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Population: 2,913,805

Money Report

Make It 3 mins ago

Elon Musk Continues to Tweet About Altcoins Like Baby Dogecoin—But Investors Should Tread Very Carefully

investing 4 mins ago

Inflation Concerns Has Many Retirees Worried About Running Out of Money

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 7.3%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 3.5%

Top corporate tax rate: 4%

Top individual income tax rate: 5.7%

Gasoline tax: 24.03 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA-, stable

Major private employers: Cessna Aircraft Corporation, Sprint Corporation

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

KansasSpecial ReportsTop States For Business
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us