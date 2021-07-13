28. Kansas

Economic Profile

Governor: Laura Kelly, Democrat

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Population: 2,913,805

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 7.3%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 3.5%

Top corporate tax rate: 4%

Top individual income tax rate: 5.7%

Gasoline tax: 24.03 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA-, stable

Major private employers: Cessna Aircraft Corporation, Sprint Corporation

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence