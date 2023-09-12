3. Eubel Brady & Suttman

Eubel Brady & Suttman, based in Miamisburg, OH, is ranked No. 3 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm most recently appeared on the 2021 FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.8B (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 29 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 1,760 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 28 in 2021)

Principals:

Robert Suttman, President

Mark Brady, Co-Chief Investment Officer

Ron Eubel, Co-Chief Investment Officer

Contact:

ebsinvests.com

10100 Innovation Drive, Suite 410, Miamisburg, OH 45342

(937) 291-1223