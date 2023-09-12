3. Eubel Brady & Suttman

Eubel Brady & Suttman, based in Miamisburg, OH, is ranked No. 3 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm most recently appeared on the 2021 FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.8B (AccuPoint Solutions)
Years in Business: 29 (AccuPoint Solutions)
Accounts Under Management: 1,760 (AccuPoint Solutions)
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 28 in 2021)
Principals:
Robert Suttman, President
Mark Brady, Co-Chief Investment Officer
Ron Eubel, Co-Chief Investment Officer
Contact:
10100 Innovation Drive, Suite 410, Miamisburg, OH 45342
(937) 291-1223
