3 subtle signs you need time off from work, says psychologist—and how not to ‘waste' your PTO

When you're working hard to achieve your career goals, taking time off can feel like a secondary priority — even if you know you need the rest.

It may sound counterintuitive, but research shows scheduling time off from work can actually help improve your performance.

Experts say it's important to "give yourself permission" to take time off when you need a break. Tasha Eurich, an organizational psychologist and author of the forthcoming book "Shatterproof: How to Thrive in a World of Constant Chaos," says there is no need to force yourself to work beyond your limits.

Instead, Eurich recommends listening to your body so you can recognize the signs that you need to give yourself some time off.

"There are three clues that not only the stress is getting to us, but that our coping resources are getting exhausted," she explains.

3 signs it's time to use your PTO

1. You have less energy than usual

If you notice that your energy is low at work, especially for days at a time, you likely need a break.

"Maybe you're doing something that you typically enjoy, but you have less energy and you are less motivated," Eurich says.

A clear sign that you've depleted the well of energy that keeps you going is when balancing your day-to-day tasks begins to feel exhausting.

2. Small issues feel like major ones

Take note of your behavior, especially if you find yourself getting "unusually worked up" about something minor, such as the copy machine jamming.

Not being able to emotionally regulate in tedious situations that you've handled well before can indicate you're overwhelmed.

If you find yourself having disproportionate reactions to small stressors, you could probably use a pause to help get yourself back on track.

3. Your usual coping mechanisms aren't working anymore

Everyone's coping strategies are different. Some people find a mental reset by taking a bubble bath, while others write in a journal or hang out with friends. If the activities you typically do to unwind aren't helping you de-stress, you might need to give yourself a longer break.

"When those things start to feel like one more thing you have to do, [rather] than giving you relief, that's a really good clue that your resilience is running on empty," Eurich says.

Without being able to rely on your healthy coping mechanisms, you can start to feel like life is weighing you down, she says.

Be intentional about how you spend your time off

Once you've decided to take time off, the next step is to make sure your break is restful.

While it may feel easy and relaxing to go into your PTO with no plan, you'll be happier in the long run if you set up an itinerary you know you'll enjoy.

"What the research on this shows is that if you are intentional about how you use that time, you're more likely to actually come out of it with more resources and better well-being and better mental health," Eurich says.

She recommends breaking down your time off using what she calls her "2-2-2 Tool."

"Decide what you need in the next two minutes, two hours and two days to get that fighting spirit back," she says.

Two minutes: Try practices for immediate relief such as deep breathing exercises, getting some fresh air or acknowledging your feelings.

Try practices for immediate relief such as deep breathing exercises, getting some fresh air or acknowledging your feelings. Two hours: Find a small way to decompress through an activity you enjoy, such as hanging out with a friend. You can also stick to a simple, rewarding task like cleaning and organizing your home or cooking a meal you love.

Find a small way to decompress through an activity you enjoy, such as hanging out with a friend. You can also stick to a simple, rewarding task like cleaning and organizing your home or cooking a meal you love. Two days: Take what Eurich calls a "structured pause." Don't respond to emails or try to problem-solve for 48 hours. Prioritize deep rest by getting extra sleep.

If you're unable to take PTO, you can still use your free time to improve your well-being. Even if you only have 15 minutes, use the time for restorative practices like meditation or movement.

"Don't waste it doing something that isn't going to bring you joy," Eurich says. "Say, 'I claim these 15 minutes, and I'm going to do whatever I want that's going to help me restore and meet my needs.'"

