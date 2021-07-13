Economic Profile

Governor: Spencer Cox, Republican

Population: 3,249,879

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 9.2%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 2.7%

Top corporate tax rate: 4.95%

Top individual income tax rate: 4.95%

Gasoline tax: 31.41 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Intermountain Health Care, Extra Space Storage

