35. Oregon

Economic Profile

Governor: Kate Brown, Democrat

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Population: 4,241,507

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6.6%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 5.9%

Top corporate tax rate: 7.6%

Top individual income tax rate: 9.9%

Gasoline tax: 38.83 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable

Major private employers: Intel Corp., Nike

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence