35. Oregon

Economic Profile
Governor: Kate Brown, Democrat
Population: 4,241,507
Money Report
GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6.6%
Unemployment rate (May 2021): 5.9%
Top corporate tax rate: 7.6%
Top individual income tax rate: 9.9%
Gasoline tax: 38.83 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable
Major private employers: Intel Corp., Nike
