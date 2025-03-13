40-year-old millionaire: 6 things Americans waste too much money on—I did too, and it made me feel broke

If there's one thing I've learned on my journey from being $300,000 in debt to becoming a self-made millionaire, it's this: I wasn't broke because I didn't make enough money at the time — I felt broke because I overspent on things that weren't aligned with my health and wealth goals.

Yes, I spend money on things I like. I love a good K-pop concert and a well-deserved vacation. But I also know that swapping unnecessary spending in some areas frees up money for things that truly matter, like investing, financial security and experiences that bring real joy.

Here are six things I think Americans waste too much money on — that I used to overspend on, too! And here's what I do now instead.

1. Bulk grocery shopping (that ends up in the trash)

Buying in bulk can save you money, but only if you actually eat everything you buy. Let's be real. How many times have you bought the mega pack of spinach only to throw half of it away a week later?

You're not getting a deal if you toss half of what you paid for in the garbage.

I now buy produce weekly because I found myself not being able to finish the bag of avocados or kiwis, even though they were cheaper per item at the bulk price.

For other pantry items, I only buy what I'll eat in the next month, and I'm mindful of expiration dates.

2. Decorative household items for every season

I understand the impulse to go to TJ Maxx and buy a different wreath and set of decorative pillows for every holiday. But instead of spending on decorations that will be outdated soon, try to invest in timeless, high-quality home essentials and switch things up with small, inexpensive accents like candles or flowers.

I rotate photo frames and mementos from concerts around different areas in my home to make it feel fresh, without it having to be seasonal. I have also gotten a ton of compliments about my rotating display of Broadway playbills.

3. Children's toys

Most kids play with the box more than the toy itself. I've seen parents spend hundreds, sometimes thousands, on toys that their kids lose interest in within weeks.

Less is more. Rotate toys instead of buying new ones, and prioritize experiences over stuff.

If the kids must have toys, let your family members chip in. As the auntie without children of my own, I'm more than happy to buy my nieces and nephews a toy every now and then, so that their moms and dads can put that money toward other expenses.

4. Shoes that are bad for your feet

I'm guilty of having bought multiple pairs of shoes that look amazing but felt like medieval torture devices. I stopped buying shoes that don't fit, don't support my feet or that I'll only wear once.

A few high-quality pairs of comfortable, well-made shoes will take you further, than a closet full of painful ones.

Shoes are a great item to apply the $1 rule: If a high-quality pair of shoes costs $100 and you can wear them 100 times, then I think it's a worthy splurge — more so than a pair of discount shoes you'll only wear a few times

5. High-end skincare products

The beauty industry convinces people they need a 12-step routine with $80 serums, when most of it is marketing hype.

I learned this the hard way when I got sucked into the K-beauty trend of buying all sorts of serums and masks, only to go back to my slightly less glamorous routine of pharmacy brand face wash and moisturizer.

Stick to simple, dermatologist-approved products that actually work. Your skin (and your wallet) will thank you.

6. Overpriced athleisure

My $15 warehouse leggings and free t-shirts are just as good as the $100 Lululemon ones. People love to justify expensive activewear by saying it motivates them to work out, but wearing a fancy outfit doesn't do push-ups for you.

Ironically, I've found that I have better workouts when I wear less expensive clothing because they tend to breathe better, since they're often looser and made of natural fiber than shiny material. When I wear the stuff I don't care that much about, I am more focused on the exercise itself, than how I look.

Buy workout gear for function, not fashion. Focus on quality and comfort over brand names.

Save more money by reprioritizing

Ultimately, I'm not saying it makes sense to give up everything fun or live like a monk. But if you want to build wealth, start questioning if these short-term dopamine hits are really saving you money in the long run.

Every dollar you don't waste is a dollar that you don't have to work for, whether that's growing your investments, paying off debt or funding a life that brings you a sense of peace.

Bernadette Joy is the author of "CRUSH Your Money Goals" and a personal finance expert and investor dedicated to helping you beat burnout and reach financial independence. You can find her on Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

