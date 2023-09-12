41. Albion Financial Group

Albion Financial Group, based in Salt Lake City, UT, is ranked No. 41 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.5B

Years in Business: 41

Accounts Under Management: 2,288

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 3 in 2022)

Principals:

Liz Bernhard, President

John Bird, Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

albionfinancial.com

812 East 2100 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84106

(801) 487-3700