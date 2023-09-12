42. Ami Asset Management

Ami Asset Management, based in Los Angeles, CA, is ranked No. 42 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm most recently appeared on the 2019 FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.5B (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 28 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 1,260 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 64 in 2019)

Principals:

William Tanner, Co-founder, Chairman & Co-Equity Portfolio Manager

Matthew Humiston, President

Contact:

amiassetmanagement.com

10866 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 770, Los Angeles, CA 90024

(424) 320-4000