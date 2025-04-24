42% of Americans under 30 say they're ‘barely getting by' financially, Harvard survey finds

Young Americans are sounding the alarm about their finances, with roughly 2 in 5 people under 30 saying they're either "struggling to make ends meet" or "getting by with limited security."

That's according to a survey of 2,096 adults ages 18 to 29, conducted by Harvard's Institute of Politics between March 14 and 25, 2025. The survey found that among that age group, financial insecurity most affected women, Hispanics and those without college degrees.

The likelihood of struggling financially drops for different levels of education, the survey found:

50% of those not in college and without a degree

of those not in college and without a degree 35% of current college students

of current college students 29% of college graduates

It's worth noting that college graduates tend to be in a stronger position than young adults who are still in school, since they're more likely to work full-time in roles that offer higher pay.

The Harvard poll's findings align closely with other recent research showing increased strain on Gen Z, generally defined as adults ages 18 to 28.

In a January 2025 survey by Credit One Bank, 39% of Gen Z adults said they feel stressed about their finances, the highest of any generation. They also reported the lowest levels of confidence and control over their money.

While the Harvard survey doesn't name specific causes, many young Americans may be feeling the squeeze from persistently high inflation and the resumption of student loan payments — especially those still early in their careers, when earnings tend to be lower.

"It's very expensive to pay for the basics today that everyone needs — food, shelter and a mode of transportation," says John Bell, a certified financial planner in Maryland.

Plus, "many young people [are] graduating with high levels of college debt," often in careers that aren't paying enough to cover their loans and the basics, he says.

