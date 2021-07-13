47. West Virginia

Economic Profile
Governor: Jim Justice, Republican
Population: 1,784,787
Money Report
GDP growth (Q1 2021): 8.2%
Unemployment rate (May 2021): 5.5%
Top corporate tax rate: 6.5%
Top individual income tax rate: 6.5%
Gasoline tax: 35.70 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA-, stable
Major private employers: Wal-Mart, West Virginia United Health System, United Bankshares
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence
