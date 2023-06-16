5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Stocks are on track for a mega week.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken travels to China this weekend.

Shares of Toyota Motor are looking to stamp their best week since 2009.

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. On the run

Stocks are on track for a mega week, with the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 each coming off six-day rallies and the Dow Jones Industrial Average steaming ahead 400 points Thursday. The Nasdaq, up almost 4% on the week, and the S&P 500, up almost 3%, both reached their highest intraday levels in 14 months Thursday. The Dow, the relative laggard since the start of the week, is still up 1.6% over the period. The gains come as the Federal Reserve clouds begin to clear, after the central bank skipped a rate hike this week. Follow live market updates.

2. High-stakes visit

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to China this weekend for the first time under the Biden administration. The trip to Beijing was delayed by more than four months and marks a rare high-level meeting between the two nations during what's been a particularly tense time. The talks are expected to help step the U.S. and China toward a potential meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this year. For that reason, Blinken's visit could be an "important turning point in the relationship," according to Scott Kennedy, senior advisor and trustee chair in Chinese business and economics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "If [both sides] announce the talks went well enough they can schedule additional cabinet-level meetings."

3. DOJ takes a swing

The Department of Justice has notified the PGA Tour it plans to review the golf organization's proposed merger with Saudi-backed LIV Golf over antitrust concerns, NBC News reports. The deal, announced last week, would see once-bitter rivals join forces and form a new for-profit company, squashing several pending lawsuits in the process. It drew near-immediate criticism from lawmakers and human rights activists. Earlier this week, Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., urged the DOJ to probe the agreement. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., opened an inquiry into the deal, and Wyden launched his own investigation.

4. Healthy appetite

Mediterranean fast-casual chain Cava soared 99% in its debut on the public markets Thursday to $43.78 per share. That closing price represents a massive upside from earlier expectations and values the company north of $4.8 billion. The offering is sure to come as welcome news for a host of other restaurant companies that have been eyeing the public markets after the IPO market all but dried up over the last 18 months. Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão, Korean barbecue chain Gen Restaurant Group, Panera Bread and Fat Brands' Twin Peaks are all expected to go public soon.

5. Toy-whoa-ta

Shares of Toyota Motor are looking to stamp their best week since 2009 after notching a new 52-week high Thursday. The stock closed at $168.18, up 13% so far this week. Barring a reversal Friday, those weekly gains would mark just the third time in two decades that Toyota's NYSE-listed shares have gained double digits in a single week. The rally comes after a business update earlier this week on the automaker's strategy for electric vehicles. Toyota had previously caught criticism for not being aggressive enough on the EV transition, but it appears that relative caution may be fading. The company announced this week it plans to roll out next-generation EVs starting in 2026, including vehicles with highly touted "solid-state batteries" by 2027 or 2028.

— CNBC's Alex Harring, Evelyn Cheng, Kevin Breuninger, Jessica Golden, Amelia Lucas and Michael Wayland contributed to this report.

