5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Stocks slipped from their records as investors await Friday's jobs report.

President-elect Donald Trump tapped David Sacks to be an AI and crypto "czar."

Shares of Ulta and Lululemon rose after the retailers reported earnings beats.

Here are five key things investors need to know to start the trading day:

1. Record slip

Stocks moved lower Thursday, retreating from the records the major indexes hit in the previous trading session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 248.33 points, or 0.55%, while, the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.18% and the S&P 500 slipped 0.19%. Bitcoin, meanwhile, also traded a bit lower, falling below $100,000 after it climbed above that threshold for the first time late Wednesday. Follow live market updates.

2. Jobs time

Allison Joyce | Bloomberg | Getty Images

It's the first Friday of December, which means it's time for the Labor Department's nonfarm payrolls report. Investors will be watching to see if the jobs report gives a clearer picture of the labor market after a month that was muted by strikes and storms. Friday's report is expected to show an increase of 214,000 jobs in November, which would be a significant jump from October's underwhelming 12,000 gain. It will also give the Federal Reserve a sign of the economy ahead of its next policy meeting.

3. Retail rallies

Shares of Ulta and Lululemon popped after the companies reported earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations on the top and bottom lines. Ulta also raised its full-year outlook slightly as the beauty retailer shook off fears that the company was facing increasing competition and slowing demand for makeup and skincare. Lululemon, meanwhile, offered holiday guidance that was in line with expectations as the yoga pants retailer expressed some caution with the company's fourth quarter outlook.

4. Boeing boomerang

David Ryder | Reuters

A federal judge rejected Boeing's plea deal tied to two crashes of its 737 Max aircraft, citing concerns with the Justice Department's diversity, equity and inclusion policies. Boeing had agreed in July to plead guilty to a criminal fraud charge and to pay a $243.6 million fine after the DOJ said the manufacturer violated an earlier agreement. Lawyers for victims' family members had criticized the plea deal and wanted to have more say in the selection of a monitor to oversee the company.

5. Sacks taps

Paul Chinn | San Francisco Chronicle | Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump has named an artificial intelligence and crypto "czar." He tapped venture investor and podcaster David Sacks for the role in a post on social media Thursday, noting that Sacks would "steer us away from Big Tech bias and censorship." It was a sign that Trump is rewarding prominent tech tycoons who supported his campaign. Sacks had been a big financial backer for Trump during his 2024 campaign despite criticizing him after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han, Pia Singh, Jeff Cox, Leslie Josephs, Melissa Repko, Gabrielle Fonrouge and Kif Leswing contributed to this report.