5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

By Sara Salinas,CNBC

In an aerial view, Boeing 737 Max fuselages are seen on railcars during an ongoing strike by Boeing factory workers on October 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. 
David Ryder | Getty Images
  • The S&P 500 notched yet another fresh record.
  • President Donald Trump addressed business leaders at Davos.
  • Boeing expects to report a $4 billion loss for the fourth quarter.

Here are five key things investors need to know to start the trading day:

1. Market watch

The S&P 500 notched yet another fresh record on Thursday. The broad market index gained 0.5% for its fourth positive session in a row and its highest close since December 6. For the week, the S&P is up more than 2%., while the Nasdaq Composite is up almost 2.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up nearly 2.5%. Follow live market updates.

2. Trump at Davos

U.S. President Donald Trump makes a special address remotely during the 55th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 23, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Yves Herman | Reuters
President Donald Trump addressed business leaders at Davos. Speaking via live video, Trump indicated he would apply pressure on the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, revived claims of discrimination at Bank of America and took aim at European regulators and oil producers.

3. Boeing blow

Boeing expects to report a $4 billion loss for the fourth quarter. The aircraft manufacturer preannounced its quarterly results, detailing the impact of a chaotic 2024. "Although we face near-term challenges, we took important steps to stabilize our business during the quarter," CEO Kelly Ortberg said in a news release.

4. No, no, norovirus

The Moderna Inc. headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US, on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. 
Adam Glanzman | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Moderna to the rescue? The company may soon have a vaccine against norovirus, which has been raging across the U.S. this winter. A phase three trial of the shot is already underway, and results could be released as soon as this year. Norovirus is a nasty stomach bug that spreads easily, especially during the winter. The CDC reports norovirus outbreaks were up 36% this season as of mid-December.

5. Closing up shop

Exterior view of a Party City store on January 18, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Party City Holdco Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a bid to restructure its heavy debt load after supply chain problems, rising inflation and a consumer slowdown have hurt sales.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Store closures in the U.S. are spiking. More retail locations shuttered last year than any year since 2020, according to an analysis by Coresight Research, and the wave is expected to continue. The advisory firm projects 2025 closures to more than double 2024's total. CNBC's Melissa Repko looks at which retailers are closing their doors.

– CNBC's Yun Li, Christopher Hayes, Jeff Cox, Hugh Son, Dan Mangan, Christina Wilkie, Leslie Josephs, Angelica Peebles and Melissa Repko contributed to this report.

