5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Here are five key things investors need to know to start the trading day:

1. Within reach

The S&P 500 is inches away from its all-time high after gaining ground on Thursday. Futures tied to the broad market index gained 0.2% in premarket trading Friday, building anticipation for a potential record day. It's the culmination of a rapid comeback from tariff-driven lows in early April, with the S&P gaining more than 23% in fewer than three months. As of Thursday's close it's 0.1% below its all-time intraday high. Follow live market updates.

2. Schnikes

Nike is staring down higher near-term costs brought on by tariffs. "With the new tariff rates in place today, we estimate a gross incremental cost increase to Nike of approximately $1 billion," CFO Matt Friend said Thursday, referencing the 2026 fiscal year. He said Nike intends to "fully mitigate" those cost increases over time through price hikes and supply chain adjustments. The update came alongside Nike's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, in which it narrowly beat on the top and bottom lines. Nike shares were up about 9% in premarket trading.

3. Drop deadline

Alex Wong | Getty Images

And yet, the White House said Thursday the July 8 or 9 deadline for countries to make a trade deal and avoid President Donald Trump's higher tariff rates could be extended. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters the 90-day timeline — set in April when Trump paused his so-called "reciprocal tariffs" hours after they took effect — was "not critical." The comments offer hope that the markets may be spared another round of trade-related turmoil like they experienced this spring. In other trade-deal news, China's Ministry of Commerce on Friday confirmed details of a framework with the U.S. that would allow for rare earth exports and ease tech restrictions.

4. Omead, oh my

Qilai Shen | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Elon Musk fired Tesla's vice president of manufacturing and operations, Omead Afshar, CNBC's Lora Kolodny reports. Afshar reported directly to Musk and led a handful of high-level employees. His departure comes after recent sales declines in key markets and after Milan Kovac, formerly head of Tesla's Optimus humanoid robotics program, resigned earlier this month to spend time with his family.

5. First pancake

Disney

Pixar's "Elio" underwhelmed in its box office debut — and it's not alone. The Disney-owned animation studio has struggled in the last decade to find a smash hit with its original storylines. Instead, it's franchise content like sequels and prequels that's drawing in audiences. Doug Creutz, an analyst at TD Cowen, noted since the pandemic, "the gap between original [intellectual property] and sequel film performances has grown enormously wide, which is a potential problem for studios looking to grow their IP portfolio."

– CNBC's Alex Harring, Gabrielle Fonrouge, Kevin Breuninger, Anniek Bao, Lora Kolodny and Sarah Whitten contributed to this report.