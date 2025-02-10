Money Report

news

5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

By Jacob Pramuk, CNBC

Football – NFL – Super Bowl LIX – Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs – Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana, United States – February 9, 2025 Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LIX 
Mike Segar | Reuters
  • U.S. stock futures rose Monday, as investors digest tariffs, inflation and earnings.
  • President Donald Trump said he would impose 25% duties on steel and aluminum imports.
  • McDonald's posted slightly worse than expected sales in its fourth quarter.

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. A bumpy ride

Stock futures climbed Monday as investors digested the latest phase in a brewing global trade war. The three major U.S. averages dipped last week. The S&P 500 slipped by 0.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite both slid by 0.5%. Inflation, interest rates and the potential for tariffs to increase prices will be in focus this week. The consumer price index is due Wednesday, while the producer price index is set for Thursday. A handful of major companies will also report earnings, offering a read on consumer spending and how tariffs could affect their businesses. Follow live market updates.

2. The art of the steel

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., Feb. 7, 2025. 
Kent Nishimura | Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., Feb. 7, 2025. 

President Donald Trump escalated his global trade conflicts on Sunday, saying he would impose 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum. He did not say when he could impose the duties. While the duties could help U.S. metals companies like U.S. Steel and Nucor, they could also raise prices of some items for U.S. consumers and open up other products to retaliatory tariffs. The tariffs on metals were not the only major change the Trump administration was putting into motion over the weekend. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau employees were told to work remotely, shortly after acting CFPB Director Russell Vought told staff to suspend nearly all of the regulator's activities. Democratic lawmakers and consumer advocates slammed the move, saying it could expose Americans to predatory practices by lenders.

3. McDonald's underwhelms

Signage outside a McDonald's restaurant in Washington, DC, U.S., November 25, 2024. 
Benoit Tessier | Reuters
Signage outside a McDonald's restaurant in Washington, DC, U.S., November 25, 2024. 

McDonald's posted slightly worse-than-expected sales in its fourth quarter, as an E. coli outbreak linked to its Quarter Pounder burgers hit its U.S. business. The company's worldwide same-store sales climbed 0.4%, compared to the 1% decline Wall Street expected. But the burger giant's U.S. business performed worse than expected: same-store sales fell 1.4%, compared with Wall Street's estimate of a 0.6% drop. Traffic improved during the quarter, but customers spent slightly less than usual, as the chain relied on value meals to draw diners.

4. A flurry of earnings

McDonald's isn't the only massive company set to post results this week. Coca-Cola, CVS and Biogen are among the businesses reporting earnings. Here are they key results to watch:

5. Bird is the word

The Philadelphia Eagles routed the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. In a game that was expected to be close, the Eagles dominated on both sides of the ball on the way to a 40-22 victory. It was Philadelphia's second Super Bowl and denied Kansas City the first three-peat in Super Bowl history. Catch up on the biggest ads and moments of the night, and check out all of CNBC Sport's coverage of Super Bowl week in New Orleans, including interviews with Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and former Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

– CNBC's Brian Evans, Chloe Taylor, Ganesh Rao, Hugh Son, Amelia Lucas, Sarah Whitten, Sara Salinas, and Alex Sherman contributed to this report.

