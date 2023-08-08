Money Report

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

By Michele Luhn,CNBC

Leonardo Munoz | VIEWpress | Getty Images
  • Stocks rose as a strong earnings season continues.
  • Berkshire Hathaway set a new record.
  • Tesla's CFO stepped down.

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Earnings delight

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 400 points, or 1.16%, Monday to kick off the week. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 rose 0.9%, while the Nasdaq Composite, which was dragged down by Tesla, increased just 0.61%. Investors were buoyed by what has broadly been a stronger corporate earnings season than many were anticipating. About four-fifths of companies in the S&P 500 that have already reported their quarterly results have exceeded Wall Street forecasts, according to FactSet. Follow live market updates.

2. Berkshire's big day

Warren Buffett ahead of the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder's Meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.
David A. Grogan | CNBC
Warren Buffett ahead of the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder's Meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.

Berkshire Hathaway shares hit an all-time high Monday after the company reported second-quarter earnings over the weekend. The Omaha-based giant's operating earnings — which encompass profits from the many businesses it owns — totaled $10.043 billion for the quarter, 6.6% higher than the same quarter a year ago. Warren Buffett's conglomerate also reported that its massive cash hoard has grown to nearly $150 billion. Berkshire's Class A shares rose 3.4%, while the Class B shares rose 3.6%.

3. Tesla CFO out

In this photo illustration a Tesla logo seen displayed on a smartphone with the stock market graphic in the background.
Omar Marques | LightRocket | Getty Images
In this photo illustration a Tesla logo seen displayed on a smartphone with the stock market graphic in the background.

Tesla announced Monday that its chief financial officer, Zach Kirkhorn, had stepped down from his role on Friday. He was replaced by chief accounting officer Vaibhav Taneja and will stay on to help with the transition, according to an SEC filing. Kirkhorn had been with the company since 2010 and had served as CFO since 2019. Shares of Tesla fell about 3% after the news, but recovered and closed a little less than 1% on the day.

4. Bank concerns

Ratings agency Moody's cut the credit ratings of several small and mid-sized U.S. banks late Monday, the latest step in a wave of concerns about U.S. banks. It also placed major lenders Bank of New York MellonU.S. BancorpState StreetTruist FinancialCullen/Frost Bankers and Northern Trust under review for a potential downgrade. Moody's changed its outlook to negative for 11 banks, including Capital OneCitizens Financial and Fifth Third Bancorp. The agency warned that banks with certain conditions might still be susceptible to sudden market losses or lower consumer confidence in a high interest rate environment.

5. Zooming in

Zoom Meetings logo is seen displayed on a smartphone.
Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images
Zoom Meetings logo is seen displayed on a smartphone.

It might be worth taking a close look at the fine print of Zoom's terms of service. CNBC's Hayden Field reported that a recent update seems to show the video platform wants to use some customer data to train its artificial intelligence models. The "service-generated data" that the company can use to train its AI does not provide an opt-out option, according to the terms. In a follow-up blog post, Zoom clarified that "for AI, we do not use audio, video or chat content for training our models without customer consent."

— CNBC's Alex Harring, Yun Li, Lora Kolodny, Rohan Goswami, Elliot Smith and Hayden Field contributed to this report.

— Follow broader market action like a pro on CNBC Pro.

