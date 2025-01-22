Money Report

5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

By Michele Luhn,CNBC

A general view of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting as it convenes under the theme of ‘Collaboration for the Intelligent Age’ in Davos, Switzerland on January 20, 2025. 
Anadolu | Anadolu | Getty Images
  • Netflix shares surged after the company beat earnings expectations.
  • World leaders and CEOs are in Davos, Switzerland, this week for the World Economic Forum.
  • The SEC has launched a "crypto task force."

Here are five key things investors need to know to start the trading day:

1. Apple's far from the tree

Stocks rose Tuesday as investors bet that President Donald Trump’s approach on tariffs won’t be as harsh as they initially feared. The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 538 points, or 1.2%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.6%. Some of the big tech stocks were higher for the day, with Amazon, Nvidia and Alphabet each adding more than 1%, but Apple dropped nearly 4% on two downgrades. Follow live market updates.

2. Netflix numbers

Chesnot | Getty Images News | Getty Images
PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 05: In this photo illustration, the Netflix media service provider's logo is displayed on the screen of a television on November 05, 2024 in Paris, France. The National Financial Prosecutor's Office (PNF) and police officers from the anti-corruption office are conducting all-out searches this morning targeting the French subsidiary of Netflix. An investigation has been opened for "aggravated tax fraud laundering" and "concealed work in an organized gang". (Photo illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images)

Netflix shares surged nearly 15% in extended trading after the company beat earnings expectations. The streamer reported a record addition of 19 million subscribers, topping 300 million paid memberships. It's the last time the company will report quarterly paid subscriber counts. It cited its content lineup, improved product and typical fourth-quarter seasonality for the bump. Netflix also announced it would raise prices for subscribers, including by hiking prices on its ad-supported tier for the first time.

3. Davos dish

The World Economic Forum kicked off this week in Davos, Switzerland, bringing heads of state, politicians and business moguls to the snowy Alps. Some world leaders are skipping this year's meeting, but President Donald Trump is planning to address participants via videolink on Thursday. Trump was a key topic of discussion Tuesday as leaders weighed what impact his policies could have on markets and business. CEOs also issued stark warnings on Europe's future. Read more about what's going on in Davos here.

4. A lift for United

A United Airlines airplane proceeds to a runway at Newark Liberty International Airport in front of the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City on December 4, 2024, in Newark, New Jersey. 
Gary Hershorn | Corbis News | Getty Images
A United Airlines airplane proceeds to a runway at Newark Liberty International Airport in front of the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City on December 4, 2024, in Newark, New Jersey. 

United Airlines blew past analysts' expectations when it reported fourth-quarter earnings Tuesday. The carrier also forecast first-quarter earnings that surpassed analysts' estimates, as the company hopes strong travel demand will help it grow in 2025. Revenue for its loyalty program grew, as did revenue for international, domestic and basic economy class. The airline will hold a conference call with analysts Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

5. Everything's coming up crypto

Mark Uyeda, a commissioner at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, speaks at the 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 2, 2023. 
Mike Blake | Reuters
Mark Uyeda, a commissioner at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, speaks at the 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 2, 2023. 

The interim head of the Securities and Exchange Commission has launched a "crypto task force." Acting Chair Mark Uyeda's initiative is aimed at "developing a comprehensive and clear regulatory framework for crypto assets" and is the first sign that the SEC under the Trump administration will be friendlier to cryptocurrency. Bitcoin rallied on the announcement, rising roughly 2.4% to more than $106,000. Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn, meanwhile, is less sure about crypto, saying we have reached the "Fartcoin" stage of the market cycle.

— CNBC's Alex Harring, Sarah Whitten, Lillian Rizzo, Holly Ellyatt, Chloe Taylor, Leslie Josephs, Jeff Cox, Yun Li and Jesse Pound contributed to this report.

