5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

All eyes are on May's consumer prices report for the latest read on inflation.

Representatives from the U.S. and China said the two countries reached an agreement on trade.

General Motors will invest $4 billion in three U.S. plants where it plans to add the assembly of some of its Mexican-produced vehicles.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Here are five key things investors need to know to start the trading day:

1. Anticipation

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Stocks rose on Tuesday as investors hoped for progress out of trade talks between the U.S. and China. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both notched their third straight session of gains, rising 0.55% and 0.63%, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also climbed 105.11 points, or 0.25%. All eyes are on May's consumer prices report, set for release Wednesday morning, for the latest read on inflation. The highly anticipated CPI report — combined with Thursday's PPI report and two Treasury auctions this week — will be a critical test for the bond market. Follow live market updates.

2. Shake on it

Representatives from the U.S. and China on Tuesday evening said that the two countries reached an agreement on trade following two days of negotiations in London. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told reporters that the two sides "have reached a framework to implement the Geneva consensus and the call between the two presidents." Both countries had accused each other of violating the agreements they made in Switzerland in May — which included a 90-day suspension of reciprocal tariffs on each other's goods — but a phone call between Presidents Trump and Xi last week appeared to stabilize the relationship. Participants of the London talks said they will now return to their respective countries to get Trump's and Xi's approval of the framework before implementing it.

3. Zuckerberg's $14 billion bet

Drew Angerer | AFP | Getty Images

Frustrated by Meta's place in the AI race, CEO Mark Zuckerberg is hiring Scale AI co-founder Alexandr Wang to help achieve the tech giant's artificial intelligence ambitions, people familiar with the matter told CNBC. Meta is finalizing a deal to invest $14 billion into Wang's data-labelling and annotation startup, which has helped major firms like OpenAI, Google and Microsoft prepare the data they use to train their AI models. The decision to convince Wang to join Meta is uncharacteristic for Zuckerberg — who typically hires loyalists for top positions — but underscores the CEO's belief that outside talent may be best suited to jump-start Meta's AI capabilities, the people said.

4. Switching lanes

Danielle DeVries | CNBC

General Motors will invest $4 billion in three U.S. plants where it plans to add the assembly of some of its Mexican-produced vehicles, the company announced Tuesday. The automaker said the ten-figure investment will bring the production of the Chevrolet Blazer to its Spring Hill Assembly in Tennessee and the production of the Chevrolet Equinox to its Fairfax Assembly in Kansas. Both models are currently assembled at the Ramos Arizpe plant in Mexico. And while production of the Blazer will fully move to the U.S., some production of the Equinox is expected to continue in Mexico, a source familiar told CNBC. The move by GM comes as negotiations between the Trump Administration and Mexican leaders have yet to yield new trade agreements. President Trump's 25% tariffs on imported vehicles took effect in April, and his 25% tariffs on imported auto parts took effect in May.

5. Order for AI?

Adam Jeffery | CNBC

Your next Starbucks order might be brewed with the help of artificial intelligence. The coffee chain on Tuesday announced that it will roll out a generative AI assistant created with Microsoft Azure's OpenAI platform at 35 stores this month. Tablets equipped with so-called "Green Dot Assist" will provide baristas with answers to a range of questions, from how to make a certain drink to how to fix equipment, in an effort to simplify their jobs and speed up service. CEO Brian Niccol has made cutting service times a priority since taking the helm last year, setting a goal of less than four minutes per order as he tries to reverse slumping U.S. sales. A broad launch of the AI assistant is planned for the fall.

— CNBC's Pia Singh, Alex Harring, Brian Evans, Jeff Cox, Evelyn Cheng, Jonathan Vanian, Ashley Capoot, Michael Wayland and Amelia Lucas contributed to this report.