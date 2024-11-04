52-year-old CEO: As I became a billionaire, my wife brought our kids to my office for playtime—then I went back to work

Starting a business takes dedication. Making it successful requires you to "multiply that by infinity," says billionaire Raising Cane's co-founder and CEO Todd Graves.

Graves would know: He worked 90-hour weeks at a California oil refinery and fished for salmon in Alaska just to get his Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based chicken finger restaurant chain off the ground in 1996. Nearly three decades later, Raising Cane's has more than 800 locations worldwide and could finish this year with nearly $5 billion in sales, a spokesperson says.

"I can't tell you how many 15, 16-hour days I've worked in a row," Graves, 52, tells CNBC Make It. "I had to miss a lot of stuff."

DON'T MISS: The ultimate guide to negotiating a higher salary

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

At times, Graves worked so much that his wife would bring their two kids to his office for dinner and playtime — after which he'd go back to work, he says. Today, he runs a company reportedly worth billions: Much of his estimated $9.5 billion in net worth is due to his 90% ownership stake in Raising Cane's, according to Forbes.

As such, he's still busy — but he's configured his workload to make time for family and friends anyway, he says. During vacations, for example, he's occasionally woken up at 4:30 a.m. to work so he could join his family by 11 a.m. and spend the rest of the day with them, he notes.

"I'm as busy as anybody I know, I travel as much as anybody I know, but I can work my schedule where I can make most of the things I need to be at with kids, family or important friends," says Graves.

'You just accept that sometimes it's going to be really hard work'

Few entrepreneurs expect to have a healthy work-life balance in a business' early days. That's not necessarily bad: Trying to balance your work and life can add extra stress to an already-busy schedule, according to Jackie Bowie, a managing partner at financial risk management firm Chatham Financial.

"If you're doing something that's really worthwhile to you, and you enjoy it, you just accept that sometimes it's going to be really hard work and you have to make sacrifices," Bowie told CNBC's "My Biggest Lessons" last year.

When Graves opened the restaurant's first location, he rented an apartment behind the storefront and had a coordinated nap schedule with co-founder Craig Silvey to maintain their long workdays: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. the next day, he told the "How I Built This" podcast in 2022.

You need that level of commitment as long as you're trying to grow your business, Graves says. If you ever become comfortable with your company's level of success, you can hire people to take some work off your plate, he adds.

That's easier said than done: The act of delegation can be difficult for anyone used to working long hours or covering a wide range of responsibilities, from CEOs down to first-time managers. Trust the people around you to do their jobs, especially if you hired them — and remember that other people can effectively complete tasks in ways that differ from your approach, career experts recommend.

"It can certainly be tempting to get lost in the details of your team's work, especially if you enjoy that discipline and genuinely find it interesting," career expert Amanda Augustine told CNBC Make It in 2017. "However, don't get so wrapped up in the little details that you neglect your management duties, such as setting the strategy and developing your people, and delay a project because you just can't let go."

Want to earn more money at work? Take CNBC's new online course How to Negotiate a Higher Salary. Expert instructors will teach you the skills you need to get a bigger paycheck, including how to prepare and build your confidence, what to do and say, and how to craft a counteroffer. Start today and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 50% off through November 26, 2024.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.