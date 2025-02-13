67% of Americans in credit card debt are making this ‘big mistake,' says expert

American credit card users love their rewards.

And why shouldn't they? If you're a responsible card user, you can essentially get perks — in the form of points, miles or cash back — for spending money you were going to spend anyway.

But if you're going into debt to pursue rewards, you're making a major misstep, credit experts say.

It's a more common error than you may think. Of the 48% of U.S. cardholders who carry a balance from month to month, 67% say they try to maximize their rewards, according to a recent survey from Bankrate. Run the numbers, and it's easy to see how this is a problem for consumers, says Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.

"It's a big mistake because the average credit card interest rate is more than 20%," he says. "Even a good rewards card is paying maybe 3%, 4%, 5% or 6% back."

Credit experts agree: Rewards programs are only worth it if you can pay your cards off in full every month.

But running a tab while you chase rewards isn't the only blunder they see among cardholders. Here are two more common mistakes they say may be costing you money.

1. Hoarding points or miles

If you have a cash-back strategy and pay your card off every month, you don't have much to worry about. Just check in every so often and redeem your cash as you see fit — either as a statement credit, a direct deposit into your account or as online payment for goods and services.

You may have a similarly lax attitude about letting your rewards accumulate if you have miles or points. After all, if you wait long enough, you may build up a big enough cache to finally take that luxury flight.

But it's important to remember that points and miles aren't counted the same as straightforward cash back. "Valuations are always in flux," says Daisy Hernandez, credit cards editor at The Points Guy.

Hernandez recently planned to travel using points from a co-branded hotel card.

"They do dynamic pricing, meaning that depending on location or whether it's peak season it could be more expensive, whether it's cash or points," she says.

At the time she originally planned her trip, her hotel rewards points were worth roughly 0.8 cents a piece she says. Her plans fell through, and just a few months later, they were worth closer to 0.6 cents, she says.

That's not to say you shouldn't ever save up any rewards. But, "you don't want to hoard points and miles," says Rossman. "You don't want to be a points millionaire. It's not like a 401(k)."

Hernandez's colleagues at The Points Guy put it even more succinctly: "The general guidance is, earn and burn."

2. Leaving deals on the table

It's hard to see tales on social media where people game the credit cards reward system to book once-in-a-lifetime trips and not feel like you want in.

But if you want to get into the rewards game, you have to be excited to actually play it, says Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst at LendingTree and author of "Ask Questions, Save Money, Make More: How To Take Control Of Your Financial Life."

"One of the biggest fundamental mistakes that people can make people is, they see influencers talking about flying first class to Paris or Bangkok, and they don't necessarily understand the work that goes into it," he says.

To get the best deals, you have to be able to pull the trigger on offers to boost the value of your rewards, often by transferring them to a partner of your card issuer, says Hernandez. "If you're looking to get the most value out of your rewards, you're checking daily," she says.

If you're not nimble about snagging great deals, you may find yourself using your points in suboptimal ways, says Rossman.

"They may try to get you to exchange your [travel] points for merchandise like luggage or kitchen tools, and you're usually better off just getting cash back," he says. And if you were going to get cash back anyway, you might have been better off skipping a points or miles card altogether, he adds.

Plus, if you're opening a slew of cards to try to maximize your rewards, you up the chances that you'll mismanage your credit and miss payments, says Schulz.

"It's a really big deal," he says. "It can hurt your credit and do damage that far outweighs any credit card rewards you would get."

