9. TytoCare

Founders: Dedi Gilad (CEO), Ofer Tzadik

Launched: 2011

Headquarters: Netanya, Israel

Funding: $155 million

Valuation: N/A

Key technologies: Artificial intelligence, cloud computing, deep learning, Internet of Things, machine learning

Industry: Health care

Previous appearances on Disruptor 50 List: 0

TytoCare is the maker of an all-in-one device for remote medical exams. While traditional telehealth relies on smartphone cameras or webcams, the TytoCare device enables users to perform comprehensive self-examinations with the remote help of a doctor in its network.

The TytoCare device comes with several attachments, including an otoscope for examining the ears, an FDA-approved stethoscope, and a tongue depressor. The Israel-based company says it enabled 650,000 telehealth visits worldwide in 2020, many through partnerships with insurers and hospital networks. Consumers can buy the kit, which retails for $299, directly from TytoCare's website. It's also available at Best Buy.

Last October, Tytocare launched a diagnostic platform that uses machine learning to compare and analyze its growing repository of exam videos, and help doctors understand abnormalities in the lungs. The tool has become a crucial part of helping doctors detect severe Covid-19 symptoms, the company says.

Headquartered in the Israeli beach resort city of Netanya, Tytocare closed a $100 million Series D financing round in March to help power its growth in the U.S. and Europe. The round was led by Insight Partners. Other investors include Qualcomm Ventures, China's Ping An Insurance Group, and Walgreens-Boots Alliance, which joined the company's Series A round in 2014.

—Contributed by David Spiegel

