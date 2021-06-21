A 10% to 15% Market Correction Could Be a ‘Significant Opportunity,' Invesco Says

Even though the Dow just had its best day since March 5, Invesco's Kristina Hooper isn't sounding the all clear.

She warns the broader market is vulnerable to a 10% to 15% correction.

"We're in something of a precarious period ... because we've gone so long without any kind of significant sell-off for the stock market. In addition, we're watching the Fed try to maneuver into a very different position," the firm's chief global market strategist told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday. "There's always a risk when you have a market that has been driven largely by the Fed."

Despite her warning, Hooper is a market bull and plans to take advantage of weakness. If stocks fall sharply, she expects a quick recovery due to the economic recovery's strength.

'I would be a buyer'

"I would be a buyer on that pullback as soon as we saw a drop of 8% to 10%," said Hooper. "This could be a significant opportunity — one that investors have been waiting for."

Hooper expects stocks tied to the economic recovery to outperform growth stocks during the year's second half.

"Keep in mind that this is a strong economic recovery," she said. "That would favor cyclicals and smaller caps."

However, Hoover also sees benefits to owning growth, particularly Big Tech stocks, which could see near-term pressure as the Fed looks to gradually step away from easy-money policies.

Her reasoning: It looks like a large portion of corporate America will permanently adopt stay-at-home hybrid work models for employees after the pandemic. Plus, she predicts increases in cap-ex spending.

"Over the longer term, I am very excited about the tech sector," she added. "There are a lot of strong catalysts there, and I think it really is going to be an outperformer when we look out one to three years."

On Monday, the major indexes staged a strong rebound from last week's losses. The Dow rallied 586.89 points, or 1.8%. The S&P 500 also got a boost, and it's now 1% from its all-time high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also had a positive day.

