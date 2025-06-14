A family of 4 needs over $300,000 a year to live comfortably in this state—it's not Hawaii or California

Many American families are increasingly struggling to keep up with the cost of living in most of the 50 U.S. states.

The U.S. median household income rose between 2022 and 2023 to just over $80,000 a year, according to the most recent Census Bureau data. But a family of four needs at least $186,618 a year to live comfortably in Mississippi in 2025, the country's most affordable state, found a SmartAsset study that published on June 4.

"Living comfortably" means having enough income to dedicate 50% to necessary costs, 30% to discretionary wants and 20% to debt payments and saving, also known as following the 50/30/20 budget, according to the study.

In Massachusetts, the most expensive state in the U.S., a family of four needs more than $300,000 per year to meet that threshold. Costs of living grew by over 4% in that state from 2024, slightly more than the national average of 3.87%, SmartAsset's analysis found.

Boston has the highest cost of raising a child in the country, a separate SmartAsset study recently found, and much of that total cost comes from child care. Raising a child in Boston costs an estimated $39,221 per year, including $23,800 just for child care, according to SmartAsset.

Having children typically gives families other added costs, too: food, supplies and, in some instances, increased housing costs.

The cost of living for families in other states may not be quite as high as in Massachusetts, but three states — Vermont, New Jersey and Montana — are on track to rapidly catch up, with double-digit growth rates from 2024, found SmartAsset's report.

On the flip side, overall costs of living actually shrank from 2024 in six states, the report said: Hawaii, New York, Georgia, Delaware, Michigan and Iowa.

SmartAsset used the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's living wage calculator to estimate the annual cost of essentials in each state. MIT calculates family living costs for two working adults and two children and includes essentials like housing and food for all those family members as well as child care.

Here's the income it takes for families of four to live comfortably in all 50 states in 2025, according to the study:

Alabama

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $194,522

$194,522 Change from 2024: 0.47%

Alaska

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $259,002

$259,002 Change from 2024: 6.76%

Arizona

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $237,952

$237,952 Change from 2024: 3.17%

Arkansas

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $193,773

$193,773 Change from 2024: 7.18%

California

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $287,456

$287,456 Change from 2024: 3.88%

Colorado

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $273,728

$273,728 Change from 2024: 3.30%

Connecticut

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $290,368

$290,368 Change from 2024: 3.75%

Delaware

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $223,142

$223,142 Change from 2024: -2.54%

Florida

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $217,651

$217,651 Change from 2024: 4.10%

Georgia

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $210,829

$210,829 Change from 2024: -0.94%

Hawaii

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $294,362

$294,362 Change from 2024: -0.08%

Idaho

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $223,142

$223,142 Change from 2024: 5.63%

Illinois

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $234,291

$234,291 Change from 2024: 1.00%

Indiana

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $220,230

$220,230 Change from 2024: 6.91%

Iowa

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $202,675

$202,675 Change from 2024: -4.13%

Kansas

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $200,678

$200,678 Change from 2024: 1.99%

Kentucky

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $192,941

$192,941 Change from 2024: 1.49%

Louisiana

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $199,597

$199,597 Change from 2024: 5.27%

Maine

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $239,699

$239,699 Change from 2024: 4.42%

Maryland

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $259,168

$259,168 Change from 2024: 8.23%

Massachusetts

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $313,747

$313,747 Change from 2024: 4.17%

Michigan

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $207,584

$207,584 Change from 2024: -3.22%

Minnesota

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $251,264

$251,264 Change from 2024: 2.65%

Mississippi

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $186,618

$186,618 Change from 2024: 4.96%

Missouri

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $218,317

$218,317 Change from 2024: 7.94%

Montana

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $234,957

$234,957 Change from 2024: 11.14%

Nebraska

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $215,738

$215,738 Change from 2024: 1.25%

Nevada

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $238,534

$238,534 Change from 2024: 0.53%

New Hampshire

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $259,501

$259,501 Change from 2024: 6.31%

New Jersey

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $282,714

$282,714 Change from 2024: 12.55%

New Mexico

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $220,813

$220,813 Change from 2024: 8.28%

New York

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $276,973

$276,973 Change from 2024: -0.72%

North Carolina

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $210,746

$210,746 Change from 2024: 0.68%

North Dakota

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $207,334

$207,334 Change from 2024: 2.55%

Ohio

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $220,563

$220,563 Change from 2024: 5.37%

Oklahoma

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $208,749

$208,749 Change from 2024: 7.54%

Oregon

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $261,914

$261,914 Change from 2024: 1.78%

Pennsylvania

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $248,435

$248,435 Change from 2024: 7.80%

Rhode Island

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $256,672

$256,672 Change from 2024: 2.97%

South Carolina

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $208,333

$208,333 Change from 2024: 3.77%

South Dakota

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $197,933

$197,933 Change from 2024: 2.76%

Tennessee

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $200,678

$200,678 Change from 2024: 2.51%

Texas

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $204,922

$204,922 Change from 2024: 1.78%

Utah

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $231,046

$231,046 Change from 2024: 5.75%

Vermont

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $286,790

$286,790 Change from 2024: 15.48%

Virginia

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $241,696

$241,696 Change from 2024: 2.76%

Washington

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $277,888

$277,888 Change from 2024: 7.95%

West Virginia

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $195,354

$195,354 Change from 2024: 3.16%

Wisconsin

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $225,555

$225,555 Change from 2024: 0.22%

Wyoming

Income needed for a four-person family, 2025: $209,914

$209,914 Change from 2024: 3.19%

