‘A man of the people': World leaders react to the death of Pope Francis

Tributes and condolences poured in from around the world following news of the death of Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday at the age of 88.

Francis' last official meeting was with U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Easter Sunday. In a post on X, Vance wrote: "I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill ... May God rest his soul."

The White House's official X account posted two photos of the pope, one with President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, and the other with Vance, alongside a caption that read: "Rest in Peace, Pope Francis."

Guglielmo Mangiapane | Reuters

Francis, who was elected the church's 266th pope after the retirement of Benedict XVI in 2013, was the first Jesuit pope and the first pope from the Southern Hemisphere, born in Argentina to Italian-Argentinian parents.

He made waves during his papacy as a reformer who often rattled the Catholic Church's most conservative quarters, but found popularity among progressives who embraced his championing of social justice and support for marginalized groups.

Francis' last official meeting was with U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Easter Sunday, just one day before his passing.

In a post on X, Vance wrote: "I just leaned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I'll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni posted an emotional message on her official Facebook account that read: "Pope Francis has returned to the Father's house. A news that pains us deeply, because a great man and a great pastor leaves us. I have had the privilege to enjoy his friendship, his advice and his teachings, which never diminished even in times of trial and suffering."

French President Emmanual Macron, in a post on X, wrote: "From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. May it unite people with each other and with nature. May this hope continually revive beyond him. My wife and I send our thoughts to all Catholics and to the grieving world."

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on X described Francis as "in every way a man of the people."

The U.K.'s King Charles issued a statement from the Royal Family, saying that he and the Queen "will be mourning the devastating loss of this faithful follower of Jesus Christ" and that the late Pope would be "remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith."

Friedrich Merz, the likely the next Chancellor of Germany, posted a note of condolences describing Pope Francis' "tireless commitment to the weakest in society, to justice and reconciliation."

Polish President Andrzej Duda praised the Vatican leader as being "guided by humility and modesty."

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in a statement on X, hailed Francis' "humility and love so pure for the less fortunate," adding that her "thoughts are with all who feel this profound loss."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed his "deepest condolences to the Christian world and especially the Christian communities in Israel - the Holy Land - on the loss of their great spiritual father, His Holiness Pope Francis." The Pope had long decried violence in the Middle East and called vocally for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei also offered his condolences to the Christians all over the world on the passing of Pope Francis, according to an NBC translation of a Telegram post from Iran's semi-official news agency Fars News.