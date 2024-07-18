A new Raffles hotel opened in India's ‘Pink City.' Here's what it looks like inside

The iconic Raffles hotel brand announced the opening of Raffles Jaipur on July 8 — the second to open in the Indian subcontinent.

The first, Raffles Udaipur, opened in 2021. Both hotels are in Rajasthan, a northwestern Indian state known for its stunning forts and historical palaces, like the Hawa Mahal.

Jaipur, the capital city of Rajasthan, earned its colorful nickname after its buildings were painted pink as a show of hospitality to a visiting English monarch in 1876.

Raffles Jaipur comprises 50 rooms and suites, each different in layout and decor, according to a press release announcing the hotel's opening.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Inside the hotel

The hotel has nine room and suite levels, each with butler service and balconies outfitted with an outdoor tub or plunge pool.

The hotel's entry-level "Landmark Rooms" are 70 square meters (753 square feet) and can accommodate two guests, according to the hotel's website.

Source: Perowne International

Suites at the hotel include a separate living room area and range from the 807-square-foot Junior Suite to the 2,572-square-foot Rajmata two-bedroom presidential suite that comes with a pool, steam room and kitchenette.

Source: Perowne International

Hand-carved sandstone columns, patterned marble floors and Mughal furnishing deck the hotel's courtyard.

Source: Perowne International

Rates at Raffles Jaipur start at 45,000 Indian rupees ($539).

Dining at the hotel

The original Raffles hotel, Raffles Singapore, famously introduced the Singapore Sling back in 1915.

Raffles Jaipur has its own version of the drink, the pink-hued Jaipur Sling, made with Indian dry gin and orange liquor. It's served at the Writers Bar, one of two bars at the hotel.

Source: Perowne International

A second bar, Sehara, is on the hotel's rooftop and serves Mediterranean-inspired dishes, according to the press release.

Guests can dine at Arkaa, a progressive North Indian restaurant, where breakfast is also served.

Source: Perowne International

Afternoon tea occurs daily in the Safir Atrium Tea & Champagne Lounge. Tea-infused finger foods are served on trolleys alongside loose-leaf teas and tea-based whisky cocktails.

Source: Perowne International

Raffles Jaipur houses a 6,674-square-feet spa that has hot and cold mineral pools and one-to-one yoga and meditation sessions.

Source: Perowne International

The hotel is planning an Artisan Trail later this year, which will allow guests to observe Rajasthani craftmakers at work.

Binny Sebastian is the general manager of Raffles Jaipur. He joined Raffles Hotels & Resorts in December 2023, after stints at Taj, Alila and Six Senses hotels in Asia.

Raffles Jaipur is the 22nd Raffles hotel in the world, following the opening of Raffles Al Areen Palace Bahrain in January.

Two more Raffles hotels are slated to open this year: the Raffles Sentosa in Singapore and Raffles Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.