A new ‘super funding’ limit for some 401(k) savers goes into effect in 2025. Here’s how to take advantage

Experts suggest boosting 401(k) contributions now to maximize higher limits for 2025.

If you're eager to save more for retirement, it's not too early to boost 401(k) plan contributions for 2025, financial experts say.

For 2025, you can defer up to $23,500 into 401(k) plans, up from $23,000 in 2024. For workers age 50 and older, the 401(k) catch-up contribution remains at $7,500 for 2025.

But there is a "super funding" opportunity for 401(k) catch-up contributions for a subset of savers, according to Tommy Lucas, a certified financial planner and enrolled agent at Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo in Orlando, Florida.

Enacted via Secure 2.0, the 2025 catch-up contribution limit will increase to $11,250 for employees ages 60 to 63, which brings the 401(k) deferral total to $34,750 for these investors.

"Probably no one knows about the extra increase," and it could take time before the general public is aware of the new opportunity, said Boston-area CFP and enrolled agent Catherine Valega, founder of Green Bee Advisory.

However, boosting contributions later could still be beneficial for savers in this age range, experts say.

Increase 401(k) deferrals for 2025 now

If you plan to adjust 401(k) deferrals for 2025, "now is the time to be doing it," Valega said.

Typically, it takes a couple of pay periods for 401(k) contribution changes to go into effect, and you could miss some higher contributions in January by waiting, she said.

If you miss bigger deposits early, you can still max out your plan by boosting deferrals later in the year. But higher percentages can "impact cash flow more than people are typically willing to do," Valega said.

Lucas said he updated next year's 401(k) contributions for his clients in early December.

"It's already set for next year," he said. "We're on pace, starting with the first payroll."

Of course, many workers cannot afford to max out their 401(k) plan every year.



Roughly 14% of employees maxed out 401(k) plans in 2023, according to Vanguard's 2024 How America Saves report, based on data from 1,500 qualified plans and nearly five million participants.