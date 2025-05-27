‘Absurd!' Judge blasts Trump executive order targeting top law firm

A federal judge angrily tore into President Donald Trump's executive order targeting the top law firm WilmerHale as he struck down the entire order as unconstitutional.

A federal judge on Tuesday angrily tore into President Donald Trump's executive order targeting the top law firm WilmerHale as he struck down the entire order as unconstitutional.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"The cornerstone of the American system of justice is an independent judiciary and an independent bar willing to tackle unpopular cases, however daunting," wrote Judge Richard Leon in the scathing, exclamation-point-filled opinion in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

"The Founding Fathers knew this!" Leon wrote, adding that to let Trump's order stand "would be unfaithful to the judgment and vision of the Founding Fathers!"

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The judge, who was appointed to the federal bench by former President George W. Bush, suffused his 73-page order with a tone of open indignation rarely seen in judicial pronouncements.

"Please—that dog won't hunt!" Leon wrote in response to arguments from the Trump administration that the law firm's injuries are speculative.

"This argument is absurd!" the judge later wrote, balking at the administration's attempt to dispute whether Trump's order caused WilmerHale to lose clients.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.