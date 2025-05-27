Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

‘Absurd!' Judge blasts Trump executive order targeting top law firm

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures at the annual National Memorial Day Observance in the Memorial Amphitheater, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., May 26, 2025.
Ken Cedeno | Reuters
  • A federal judge angrily tore into President Donald Trump's executive order targeting the top law firm WilmerHale as he struck down the entire order as unconstitutional.

A federal judge on Tuesday angrily tore into President Donald Trump's executive order targeting the top law firm WilmerHale as he struck down the entire order as unconstitutional.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"The cornerstone of the American system of justice is an independent judiciary and an independent bar willing to tackle unpopular cases, however daunting," wrote Judge Richard Leon in the scathing, exclamation-point-filled opinion in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

"The Founding Fathers knew this!" Leon wrote, adding that to let Trump's order stand "would be unfaithful to the judgment and vision of the Founding Fathers!"

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The judge, who was appointed to the federal bench by former President George W. Bush, suffused his 73-page order with a tone of open indignation rarely seen in judicial pronouncements.

"Please—that dog won't hunt!" Leon wrote in response to arguments from the Trump administration that the law firm's injuries are speculative.

"This argument is absurd!" the judge later wrote, balking at the administration's attempt to dispute whether Trump's order caused WilmerHale to lose clients.

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

Okta shares plunge 11% as company maintains guidance, citing macroeconomic uncertainties

news 3 hours ago

23andMe to delist from Nasdaq, deregister with SEC

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us