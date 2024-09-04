Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

AeroVironment CEO calls the defense company's drones ‘incredibly affordable'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Wahid Nawabi, CEO, AeroVironment, Sept. 6, 2023.
Scott Mlyn | CNBC
  • In a Wednesday interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer, AeroVironment CEO Wahid Nawabi reviewed the most recent quarter and suggested that the defense contractor's drones were affordable compared to the competition.
  • "Our drones are incredibly affordable relative to the drones that many of our adversaries and designed and build," he said. "The effectiveness of our drones and our loitering munitions versus our competitors and versus adversaries is a huge, huge difference and gap."

In a Wednesday interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer, AeroVironment CEO Wahid Nawabi reviewed the most recent quarter and suggested that the defense contractor's drones were affordable compared to the competition.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

"Our drones are incredibly affordable relative to the drones that many of our adversaries design and build," he said. "The effectiveness of our drones and our loitering munitions versus our competitors and versus adversaries is a huge, huge difference and gap."

The company's drones have been used in Ukraine since the beginning of its war with Russia, and Wahid claimed that the Ukrainian military relies heavily on the weapons, calling them the "workhorse" of the country.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

AeroVironment shares jumped last week after the Department of Defense announced a nearly $1 billion contract with the company to "provide an organic, stand-off capability to dismounted infantry formations capable of destroying tanks, light armored vehicles, hardened targets, defilade and personnel targets."

The company released its quarterly report after close on Wednesday and Wall Street's expectations for revenue and earnings but failed to raise guidance like investors had hoped. The stock dipped slightly in extended trading.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

Restaurants 23 mins ago

Red Lobster cleared to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy

news 48 mins ago

Port union voices unanimous support for strike, escalating U.S. supply chain fears

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us