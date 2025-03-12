Money Report

Ailing Swedish EV battery firm Northvolt files for bankruptcy

By Ryan Browne, CNBC

A Northvolt building in Sweden, photographed in February 2022.
Mikael Sjoberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Northvolt said it submitted the bankruptcy filing after an "exhaustive effort to explore all available means to secure a viable financial and operational future for the company."

Struggling electric vehicle battery manufacturer Northvolt on Wednesday said it has filed for bankruptcy in Sweden.

The firm said it that it submitted the insolvency filing after an "exhaustive effort to explore all available means to secure a viable financial and operational future for the company."

"Like many companies in the battery sector, Northvolt has experienced a series of compounding challenges in recent months that eroded its financial position, including rising capital costs, geopolitical instability, subsequent supply chain disruptions, and shifts in market demand," Northvolt noted.

"Further to this backdrop, the company has faced significant internal challenges in its ramp-up of production, both in ways that were expected by engagement in what is a highly complex industry, and others which were unforeseen."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

