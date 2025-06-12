Air India Boeing 787 to London crashes in India

The flight was scheduled to depart Terminal 2 of the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, according to FlightRadar24 data, which suggests the aircraft undertaking the voyage was a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

An Air India plane has crashed at Ahmedabad, according to the Reuters and ANI news agencies.

"With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India flight, AI 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today," Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran said.

Air India owner Tata Group also confirmed the flight was involved in a "tragic accident."

The London Gatwick airport — the plane's destination point — said that the aircraft crashed on departure. More than 200 people were believed to be on board of the aircraft, according to Reuters.

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport is currently not operational, with all flight operations temporarily suspended in the wake of the incident, an airport spokesperson said.

"I am deeply saddened by the accident of the Air India passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad. I have instructed the officials to take immediate rescue and relief operations in the accident and to make arrangements for immediate treatment of the injured passengers on a war footing," Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on social media, according to a Google translation.

CNBC has reached out to local police, India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Boeing.

"Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the plane crash in Ahmedabad. We are on high alert. I am personally monitoring the situation," said Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, India's aviation minister, in Google-translated comments.

The incident reverberated into markets, with shares of Boeing down 7.9% in premarket trading at 6:03 a.m. E.T.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.