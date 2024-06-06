Airbnb's CEO uses this simple solution to combat loneliness in the workplace: ‘It's a brilliant idea'

Americans are experiencing an epidemic of loneliness, especially in the workplace. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky says he has a simple method to help.

Six in 10 people with less than five years of work experience are lonely all or most of the time, according to a 2023 Glassdoor report. Workers' social lives have yet to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, the report found, with one in four people saying companies are more antisocial now than they used to be.

Chesky's solution: Find two employees who work well together and put them on the same team, he recently told Wharton psychologist Adam Grant's "ReThinking" podcast.

"I often do pair people," Chesky said. "Four years ago, we hired two creative directors. They worked together as like a duo ... It worked so well that I started thinking about this notion of duos in other areas."

When you pair people up — putting them on the same team and seeing what happens — consider their approaches to work. A highly practical thinker may find it hard to collaborate with a hyper-creative worker, for example. People's lives outside of work matter, too: You might be more likely to hit it off with someone who shares some of your extracurricular interests.

In Chesky's case, the idea started as a productivity strategy and turned into something more.

"Sometimes it's just hard for one person to be a unicorn, to be able to do everything, but if you could create duos, they could cover each other's strengths," he said. "So giving people a shared journey to be on together I think is really important ... It's a brilliant idea."

'We've overlooked the importance of relationships'

Work friendships help boost employee morale, productivity and overall success, according to a 2018 Wharton study.

"It turns out that having one friend at work is enough to significantly reduce the odds of loneliness," Grant explained. "And what really hit home for me ... was the idea that I don't always need to have a deep connection with everybody on my team. I need to have one person who I know has my back, who relies on me, as well as being someone that I can rely on."

"I think that we've designed so much of work around teams that we've overlooked the importance of relationships of pairs," he continued.

Pairs in the workplace have three distinct benefits, Grant said:

An easier time coordinating and collaborating in the workplace A "work-life balance dividend," since you have someone who could potentially cover for you when you're out of the office or in need of a mental break A sense of belonging and camaraderie at work everyday

Just make sure everyone understands that friendships need to function a little differently in the workplace than the rest of people's lives. It can be hard to maintain discretion when you're close with a colleague, and things could get rocky if one friend is promoted and expected to manage the other, Glassdoor chief economist Aaron Terrazas told CNBC Make It last year.

How to cultivate workplace friendships

You don't have to wait on your boss to assign you a designated partner or work friend. You can seek and cultivate those relationships yourself.

Office friendships often start from simple conversations in passing, and there are several phrases you can use to break the ice with your colleagues, according to Marisa G. Franco, a psychologist and professor at the University of Maryland.

"People like being asked for their opinions. Sharing them activates the brain's reward centers," Franco wrote for Make It last year. "Asking for recommendations sends the signal that you appreciate someone, value their opinion, and are curious to hear what they have to say."

Her suggestions include giving someone a genuine compliment about something like their shoes or nails, and asking open-ended questions like, "How do you like...?" or "Do you have any recommendations for...?"

"Try asking about a book, hobby, or movie they enjoyed recently," Franco wrote. "Their recommendation can inspire you to follow up next time you see them: "Oh, I listened to that podcast! Thanks again for suggesting it. I loved the episode on _____, but I have to know what you thought about ______."

