Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

American Airlines regional jet collides midair with helicopter near Washington, D.C. airport, FAA says

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

A view of emergency response looking from Arlington, Va., south of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, across the Potomac River toward the District of Columbia, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025.
Alex Brandon | AP

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a midair collision of an American Airlines regional jet with a helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport outside Washington, D.C.

The PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jetliner collided with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while the passenger jet was on approach to Runway 33 at the airport, the FAA said. Flight 5342 was arriving from Wichita, Kansas.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

A view of emergency response looking from Arlington, Va., south of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, across the Potomac River toward the District of Columbia, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025.
Alex Brandon | AP
A view of emergency response looking from Arlington, Va., south of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, across the Potomac River toward the District of Columbia, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025.

Local officials confirmed that at least one aircraft was in the Potomac River. Images on social media showed a large response from emergency vehicles.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation into the incident.

American Airlines posted on X that it was aware of the incident and would provide information as it became available.

The airline's website says its CRJ-700 aircraft have 65 seats.

Money Report

news 24 mins ago

Tesla reports $600 million bitcoin profit jump after digital assets rule change

news 1 hour ago

SoftBank in talks to invest up to $25 billion in OpenAI

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us