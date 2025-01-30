American Airlines regional jet collides midair with helicopter near Washington, D.C. airport, FAA says

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a midair collision of an American Airlines regional jet with a helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport outside Washington, D.C.

The PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jetliner collided with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while the passenger jet was on approach to Runway 33 at the airport, the FAA said. Flight 5342 was arriving from Wichita, Kansas.

Alex Brandon | AP

Local officials confirmed that at least one aircraft was in the Potomac River. Images on social media showed a large response from emergency vehicles.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation into the incident.

American Airlines posted on X that it was aware of the incident and would provide information as it became available.

The airline's website says its CRJ-700 aircraft have 65 seats.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.