Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Alaska Airlines grounds Boeing 737 Max 9 fleet after section blows out midair

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

Mario Tama | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • Alaska Airlines flight 1282 returned to Portland, Oregon after a section of the plane ripped off midair.
  • Video and photos on social media showed a gaping hole on the side of the plane and passengers in oxygen masks.
  • Alaska Airlines CEO said the carrier is grounding its fleet of Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft.

Alaska Airlines will temporarily ground its fleet of 65 Boeing 737 Max 9 planes after a section of the plane blew out midflight on Friday, forcing the crew to make an emergency landing.

"Each aircraft will be returned to service only after completion of full maintenance and safety inspections," CEO Ben Minicucci said. "We anticipate all inspections will be completed in the next few days."

Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 was heading to Ontario, California, from Portland when it returned shortly after departure with 171 passengers and six crew aboard, the airline said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Images and video of the new Boeing 737 Max 9 shared on social media showed a gaping hole on the side of the plane and passengers using oxygen masks. It landed back in Portland at 5:26 p.m. local time, according to Flightradar24. It had reached an altitude of more than 16,000 feet.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration also said it plans to investigate.

"While this type of occurrence is rare, our flight crew was trained and prepared to safely manage the situation," Alaska said.

Money Report

8 mins ago

4 simple ways to eat for longevity in the new year, according to a Harvard nutrition expert

8 mins ago

Suze Orman hates when you redo your budget each January: ‘If you restrict,' you'll eventually ‘explode'

The plane was certified in November, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.

Boeing also said it was aware of the incident.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us