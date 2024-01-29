Money Report

Alibaba-backed Xreal, rival to Apple's Vision Pro, claims it's now an AR glasses unicorn

By Evelyn Cheng,CNBC

Xreal
  • Alibaba-backed augmented reality glasses company Xreal said it received $60 million in new funding, giving the company a valuation of more than $1 billion.
  • Augmented reality (AR) technology allows digital images to be imposed over the real world.
  • Xreal's latest AR glasses model, the Air 2 Ultra, is set to start shipping in March and is available for pre-order at $699, a fraction of Apple's price tag of around $3,500 for the Vision Pro.

BEIJING — Alibaba-backed augmented reality glasses company Xreal said Monday it received $60 million in new funding, giving the company a valuation of more than $1 billion.

That valuation gives the startup unicorn status, the first in the AR glasses industry, Xreal claimed. It did not share who participated in the latest funding round.

Apple's Vision Pro virtual reality headset, set for release in the U.S. on Feb. 2, also allows users to see the real world using what the company calls "spatial computing" technology.

On Jan. 8, Xreal said it had shipped 350,000 AR glasses since the company was launched in 2017. That's compared to 250,000 units as of October, and 150,000 units as of May.

The startup said it plans to use the latest funding for research and development, as well as factory expansion. Total backing from investors has now reached $300 million, Xreal said.

— CNBC's Arjun Kharpal contributed to this report.

