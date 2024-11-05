Amazon CEO Andy Jassy denies that 5-day office mandate is a ‘backdoor layoff'

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told employees at an all-hands meeting Tuesday that the recent 5-day in-office mandate is not meant to be "a backdoor layoff," according to remarks obtained by CNBC.

The company in September announced it would require employees to work in the office full time starting in January.

Employees have criticized the mandate and urged Amazon executives to reconsider their policies on remote work.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy denied speculation that the company's five-day in-office mandate was made to further reduce headcount or appease city officials.

"A number of people I've seen theorize that the reason we were doing this is a backdoor layoff or we made some sort of deal with the city, or cities, and that's why we were having people come back and be together more often," Jassy said at an all-hands meetings Tuesday, according to remarks obtained by CNBC. "I can tell you both of those are not true."

Amazon announced the new mandate in September. The company's previous return-to-work stance required corporate workers to be in the office at least three days a week. Employees have until Jan. 2 to adhere to the new policy.

The mandate has spurred backlash from some Amazon employees who say they're just as productive working from home or in a hybrid work environment as they are in the office. Others have said the mandate is in line with Jassy's continued cost-cutting efforts, suggesting that it's a means of forced attrition. Amazon has laid off more than 27,000 employees since the beginning of 2022.

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment. Jassy's comments were earlier reported by Reuters.

"This was not a cost play for us," Jassy said at the meeting, which coincided with Election Day. "This is very much about our culture and strengthening our culture."

At the time that he announced the mandate, Jassy said that a return to the office full time would allow Amazon to be "better set up to invent, collaborate and be connected enough to each other and our culture to deliver the absolute best for customers and the business."

Amazon's cloud boss Matt Garman also defended the decision last month, saying staffers who don't agree with the company's new policy can leave, CNBC previously reported. Garman also said he's been speaking with staffers about the mandate and "nine out of 10 people are actually quite excited by this change."

Garman's comments further rankled Amazon employees.

Roughly 500 staffers who work for Amazon's cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services, penned a letter to Garman last week criticizing Garman's remarks and questioning the merits of a five-day in-office mandate, according to a copy of the letter viewed by CNBC.

"We urge you to reconsider your comments and position on the proposed 5-day in-office mandate," the letter said. "Remote and flexible work is an opportunity for Amazon to take the lead, not a threat. We want to work for a company and for leaders that recognize and seize this moment to challenge us to reinvent how we work."

The letter included anecdotes from AWS staffers who detailed how the five-day in-office mandate will impact their "life and work." One staffer described how they were denied a disability accommodation and were being told to return to the office while another employee said they were recently told to use paid time off to take care of a sick family member instead of being allowed to work from home. Another staffer said the RTO mandate would require them to be in an office "over 200 miles from my home."

At least 37,000 employees have joined an internal Slack channel created last year to advocate for remote work and share grievances about the return-to-work mandate, CNBC previously reported. Staffers previously pushed back on the 3-day in-office mandate, with some staging a walkout at Amazon's Seattle headquarters to express their dissatisfaction.

Jassy acknowledged Tuesday that the five-day in-office mandate will be an adjustment for employees.

"I understand that for a lot of people and we're gonna be working through that adjustment together," he said.

