Amazon considers displaying tariff surcharge on low-cost Haul products

By Annie Palmer, CNBC

Packages with the logo of Amazon are transported at a packing station of a redistribution center of Amazon in Horn-Bad Meinberg, western Germany, on Dec. 9, 2024.
Ina Fassbender | Afp | Getty Images
  • Amazon is considering showing import charges on items sold via its site for ultra-low-price items, the company confirmed.
  • The company said it doesn't currently plan to display any such charges on its main storefront.
  • The White House objected to Amazon's reported plans, calling them a "hostile and political act."

Amazon is considering showing a tariff surcharge on items sold via its site for ultra-discount items, the company confirmed to CNBC on Tuesday.

The move would affect items sold on Haul, a subsection of Amazon's site and app that offers apparel, electronics and other goods priced below $20. Haul competes directly with Chinese discount retailers like Temu and Shein, which have surged in popularity in recent years due to their bargain basement prices.

"The team that runs our ultra low cost Amazon Haul store has considered listing import charges on certain products," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement. "This was never a consideration for the main Amazon site and nothing has been implemented on any Amazon properties."

Punchbowl News reported earlier on Tuesday that Amazon would "soon" begin displaying the cost of tariffs alongside the price of each product, citing a source familiar with the company's plans.

The report drew the ire of the White House, which called Amazon's reported plans a "hostile and political act."

"Why didn't Amazon do this when the Biden administration hiked inflation to the highest level in 40 years?" White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt asked.

Amazon and other retailers are digesting the impact of Trump's new tariffs. Earlier this month, the company began reaching out to its vast network of third-party sellers to gauge how the tariffs are impacting their logistics, product sourcing and operations. Some sellers have already raised prices and cut back on advertising spend as they confront higher import costs.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

