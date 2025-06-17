Money Report

Amazon extends Prime Day to four days, starting July 8

By Annie Palmer, CNBC

An Amazon worker moves boxes on Amazon Prime Day in the East Village of New York City, July 11, 2023.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
  • Amazon's Prime Day discount event will run from July 8 through July 11.
  • The company is extending the annual sale across four days for the first time.
  • Prime Day is partly designed to help Amazon lure subscribers to its $139-a-year loyalty program.

Amazon is extending its Prime Day discount bonanza, announcing that the annual sale will run four days this year.

The 96-hour event will start at 12:01 a.m. PT on July 8, and continue through July 11, Amazon said in a release.

For the first time, the company will roll out themed "deal drops" that change daily and are available "while supplies last." Amazon has in recent years toyed with adding more limited-run and invite-only deals during Prime Day events to create a feeling of urgency or scarcity.

Amazon launched Prime Day in 2015 as a way to secure new members for its $139-a-year loyalty program, and to promote its own products and services while providing a sales boost in the middle of the year. In 2019, the company made Prime Day a 48-hour event, and it's since added a second Prime Day-like event in the fall.

Prime Day is also a significant revenue driver for other retailers, which often host competing discount events.

