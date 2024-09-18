Amazon increases average pay for warehouse workers and adds free Prime membership perk

Amazon is hiking wages for U.S. warehouse workers to more than $22 an hour, the company said.

It is also adding a new employee perk that will give them a free Prime subscription.

Prime costs $140 a year and comes with access to speedy shipping, video streaming and other benefits.

Amazon announced Wednesday it is raising wages for its hourly warehouse workers and adding a new employee perk that will give them a Prime subscription at no extra cost.

Beginning this month, Amazon's average starting pay for front-line employees in the U.S. will be bumped to an average of more than $22 an hour, up from roughly $20.50 an hour, the company said.

Amazon said it is also making its Prime subscription service a part of employees' benefit package beginning "early next year." The service, which costs $140 a year, gives members access to speedy shipping and video streaming, among other perks.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Last week, Amazon also hiked wages for its contracted delivery drivers to roughly $22 an hour as part of a $2.1 billion investment this year into its third-party logistics program.

The wage hikes come as Amazon is preparing to enter the peak holiday shopping season, a period when retailers typically see a flurry of online shopping. Amazon said Tuesday it plans to host a second Prime Day-like deal bonanza on Oct. 8-9, the third year it has held the discount event.