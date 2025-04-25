Amazon sellers raise prices after Trump's China tariff: ‘It's unsustainable'

Amazon sellers are raising prices on hundreds of top-selling items as they confront higher import costs in the wake of President Trump's new tariffs.

About 25% of price increases in recent weeks have come from sellers based in China, according to SmartScout data.

Many U.S.-based sellers are looking for new suppliers in countries like Vietnam, Mexico and India.

Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo | Getty Images

For 10 years, Aaron Cordovez has been selling kitchen appliances on Amazon. Now he's in a bind, because most of his products are manufactured in China.

Cordovez, co-founder of Zulay Kitchen, said his company is moving "as fast as we can" to move production to India, Mexico and other markets, where tariffs are increasing under President Donald Trump, but are mild compared with the levies imposed on goods from China. That process will likely take at least a year or two to complete, he said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"We're making our inventory last as long as we can," Cordovez said in an email.

Zulay is also temporarily raising the price of some of its milk frothers, smores roasting sticks and other products. The company's popular kitchen strainer now costs $12.99, up from $9.99 before Trump announced his sweeping tariff proposal earlier this month.

Amazon merchants are hiking prices for everything from diaper bags and refrigerator magnets to charm necklaces and other top-selling items as they confront higher import costs. E-commerce software company SmartScout tracked 930 products on Amazon that have seen increased prices since April 9, with an average jump of 29%.

The price hikes affect a range of categories, including clothing, jewelry, household items, office supplies, electronics and toys.

The trade war with China has threatened to upend sellers on Amazon's third-party marketplace, which accounts for about 60% of the company's online sales. Many merchants are based in China or rely on the world's second-largest economy to source and assemble their products.

Sellers are now faced with the conundrum of raising prices or eating the extra costs associated with Trump's new tariffs. It's an existential threat for many sellers, who subsist on razor-thin margins and have, for the last several years, dealt with rising costs on Amazon tied to storage, fulfillment, shipping and advertising fees along with pricing pressure from increased competition.

CEO Andy Jassy told CNBC earlier this month that the company was "going to try and do everything we can" to keep prices low for shoppers, including renegotiating terms with some of its suppliers. But he acknowledged some third-party sellers will "need to pass that cost" of tariffs on to consumers.

Amazon's stock price is down 15% so far this year, sliding along with the broader market. The company reports first-quarter earnings next week.

Goods imported from China now face import duties of 145%, though Trump said Wednesday his administration is "actively" talking with China about a potential deal to lower tariffs. Chinese officials on Thursday denied that trade talks are taking place.

About 25% of the price increases observed by SmartScout were initiated by sellers based in China, said Scott Needham, the company's CEO. Last week, stainless steel jewelry maker Ursteel hiked prices on four of its products by $6.50, while apparel brand Chouyatou raised the price of some of its dresses by $2. Both businesses are based in China's Zhejiang province.

Anker, a Chinese electronics brand and one of Amazon's largest sellers, has raised prices on one-fifth of its products sold in the U.S., including a portable power bank, which went up to $135 from $110, SmartScout data shows.

Representatives from Anker, Ursteel and Chouyatou didn't respond to requests for comment.

Zulay, headquartered in Florida, is one of many U.S.-based sellers raising prices. The company is also cutting costs. Cordovez said he's been forced to lay off 19% of his workforce and slash online ad spending by 85%.

Desert Cactus, based in Illinois, is also taking action. Joe Stefani, the company's president, has been looking to move production of some of his brand's college-themed merchandise out of China and into Mexico, India and Vietnam. About half of Desert Cactus' goods come from China, while the rest are made in the U.S., Stefani said.

One of the company's top products is a customizable license plate frame that's manufactured in China. At the start of Trump's first term in 2016, Stefani's company paid import and shipping fees of 4% on the license plates. That rate has since skyrocketed to 170%, he said.

"The tariffs can't stay this high," Stefani said. "There's so many people that just aren't going to make it."

Stefani said he expects Desert Cactus will end up raising prices on some products, though he's worried shoppers might be put off by sticker shock.

"Will someone be willing to pay $50 for a hat on Amazon?" Stefani said. "You know it's going to be expensive at the ballpark, but on Amazon we don't know."

Dave Dama, co-founder of health and beauty business Pure Daily Care, said the price to manufacture one of his skin-care products in China jumped to $25 from $10. Most Amazon sellers will have no choice but to raise prices, he said.

"If you were selling something for $40 and making a $7 or $8 profit at the end of the day, with these tariffs, those days are gone," Dama said. "You can't do that anymore. It's unsustainable."

Pure Daily Care plans to stagger price increases over several weeks, and only on products "we absolutely need to," to keep Amazon's algorithms from ranking it lower in search results or losing the valuable buy box, he said. The buy box determines which listing pops up first when a shopper clicks on a particular product, and the one that gets purchased when they tap "Add to Cart."

An Amazon spokesperson said the company's pricing policies continue to apply.

"As always, sellers set their own prices, and we regularly monitor how we highlight great prices as Featured Offers to provide customers with low prices across a wide selection," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Dama said his company has enough inventory for some products to last up to six months, which it aims to "stretch as long as possible" in the hope that China and the U.S. can reach a trade deal. The company is also forgoing some sales promotions and discounts, while pausing spend on some display and video ads.

Regarding his inventory, Dama said, "We can try to stretch that seven, eight, nine months, which buys us a lot more time for this thing to work out, hopefully."

WATCH: Trump's tariffs mean higher prices, big losses for Amazon sellers