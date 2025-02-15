Amazon workers reject union in vote at North Carolina warehouse

Amazon workers at a site in Garner, North Carolina, voted against unionizing.

Organizers had been campaigning at the warehouse since 2022, hoping to secure higher wages and longer breaks.

There have only been two union wins at Amazon, but labor groups have sought to gain a foothold at the company numerous times throughout its 31-year history.

Amazon workers at a facility near Raleigh, North Carolina, overwhelmingly voted against unionizing on Saturday.

Of the 3,276 ballots cast, there were 2,447 votes opposing the union and 829 in favor, according to Carolina Amazonians United for Solidarity and Empowerment (CAUSE), the group seeking to represent workers. The results still need to be certified by the National Labor Relations Board.

The election at the facility, named RDU1 and located in the suburb of Garner, came after organizers campaigned at the warehouse for the past three years. The facility employs roughly 4,700 workers.

CAUSE said in a statement that the election results were a "result of Amazon's willingness to break the law."

"Amazon's relentless and illegal efforts to intimidate us prove that this company is afraid of workers coming together to claim our power," the group said. "Amazon may think it is above the law, but we will not accept a system that allows billionaires and corporations to play by a different set of rules."

Amazon spokeswoman Eileen Hards denied that the company broke the law or interfered with the election.

"We're glad that our team in Garner was able to have their voices heard, and that they chose to keep a direct relationship with Amazon," Hards said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing to make this a great place to work together, and to supporting our teammates as they build their futures with us."

Representatives at the NLRB didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amazon, the nation's second-largest private employer, has long sought to keep unions out of its ranks. The strategy succeeded in the U.S. until 2022, when workers at a Staten Island warehouse voted to join the Amazon Labor Union. Last month, workers at a Whole Foods store in Philadelphia voted to join the United Food and Commercial Workers union.

Amazon responded to the Garner union drive with a barrage of anti-union messages in the warehouse, on a website, and sent through its AtoZ app to employees. A leader of the warehouse urged employees to "vote no," saying a union "can get in the way of how we work together." The company described CAUSE as an "outside party" that's "claiming to be a union."

Amazon has previously said its employees can choose whether or not to join a union, and that it speaks "openly, candidly and respectfully about these topics" so that they can "make an informed decision."

CAUSE was founded in 2022 by RDU1 employees Mary Hill and Rev. Ryan Brown to voice concerns about the company's response to the Covid pandemic, which they viewed as inadequate. The group sought to organize RDU1 to boost wages and secure longer breaks.

Starting pay at RDU1 is $18.50 an hour. CAUSE has pushed to negotiate for wages of $30 an hour.

In its statement on Saturday, CAUSE said it intended to continue organizing at RDU1 "because over half of Amazon employees are still struggling with food and housing insecurity."

Labor groups have looked beyond NLRB elections in an attempt to gain a union foothold at Amazon. They've assisted employees with filing unfair labor practice charges with the NLRB against Amazon, accusing the company of violating labor laws.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters helped coordinate a picket effort at nine Amazon facilities in December. Amazon said the walkout had no impact on its operations.

The Teamsters union has said it represents 9,000 Amazon workers around the country, although the company has refused to recognize the union and bargain with leadership.

Unions have enjoyed increasing support across the country, with 67% of Americans saying they approve of labor unions, according to Gallup. But that hasn't translated into higher membership rates. Union membership in the private sector declined slightly to 5.9% in 2024, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

North Carolina had the lowest union membership rate in the country last year, with only 2.4% of workers in the state represented, according to the BLS.

