Amazon's Ring announces smart smoke alarm as CES tech palooza kicks off

Ring is partnering with fire safety product maker Kidde to launch a connected smoke alarm.

The companies will launch two models in April, along with a $5-per-month smoke monitoring subscription service.

The announcement was made at the CES technology conference in Las Vegas, which kicked off Monday.

The companies plan to launch Kidde smoke and carbon monoxide alarms that integrate Ring's home security technology and can deliver alerts to the Ring mobile app. The Kidde Smart Smoke Alarm with Ring will cost $54.97, while the Kidde Smart Smoke and CO Alarm with Ring will cost $74.97. Both products will ship in April.

As part of the launch, Ring will also roll out a $5-per-month subscription service that gives users access to round-the-clock professional monitoring and emergency dispatchers.

Amazon acquired Ring in 2015 for a reported $1 billion. The home security company is primarily known for its video doorbell devices, which allow users to record activity in front of their homes, though it has expanded to include a portfolio of products ranging from camera-equipped floodlights to flying security camera drones.

Amazon doesn't disclose unit sales for its Ring division, but Ring and rival home security company SimpliSafe comprise one-fifth of the U.S. market for professional monitoring systems, according to data from market research firm Parks Associates. Ring CEO Liz Hamren, who took the helm from founder Jamie Siminoff in March 2023, told Bloomberg last May that the company "recently" became profitable.

Users aren't required to subscribe to Ring Home, the company's program that enables video recording storage and other security features, in order to access the new smoke alarm service.