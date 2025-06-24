Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Ambarella shares soar 19% on report chip designer is exploring sale

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

[CNBC] Ambarella shares soar 17% on report chip designer is exploring sale
Thomas Fuller | SOPA Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images
  • Chip designer Ambarella has held talks with bankers and is considering a sale, according to a Bloomberg report.
  • Sources told the news outlet that the company could draw interest from semiconductor firms looking to beef up their automotive business.
  • The California-based company is known for its system-on-chip semiconductors and software used for edge artificial intelligence.

Ambarella shares popped 19% after a report that the chip designer is currently working with bankers on a potential sale.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Bloomberg reported the news, citing sources familiar with the matter.

While no deal is imminent, the sources told Bloomberg that the firm may draw interest from semiconductor companies looking to improve their automotive business. Private equity firms have already expressed interest, according to the report.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The Santa Clara, California-based company is known for its system-on-chip semiconductors and software used for edge artificial intelligence. Ambarella chips are used in the automotive sector for electronic mirrors and self-driving assistance systems.

Shares have slumped about 18% year to date. The company's market capitalization last stood at nearly $2.6 billion.

Money Report

news 38 mins ago

Trump judge nominee told DOJ lawyers to ignore court orders on deportations: whistleblower

news 53 mins ago

Small business AI use is lagging, but one firm is channeling Sherlock Holmes and knocking out ‘grunt work'

Read the Bloomberg story here.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us