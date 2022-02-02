Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

AMC Secures $950 Million Bond Deal in Bid to Pay Down Debt

By Sarah Whitten, CNBC

Carlo Allegri | Reuters
  • AMC received investor commitments for a new $950 million bond deal that it will use to pay down maturing debt and related fees.
  • The movie theater chain initially planned to sell $500 million in bonds.
  • Refinancing to push debt maturities out can help AMC save cash and pay down interest on other notes that are due sooner.

AMC Entertainment struck a deal to refinance its debt, nearly doubling the size of the bond offering it made early Wednesday.

AMC received investor commitments for a new $950 million bond deal that it will use to pay down maturing debt and related fees. The company had initially targeted a deal size of $500 million with an interest rate of 10.5%.

The new bond will carry an interest rate of around 7.5% and extends the maturity by four years to 2029.

Issuing these senior secured notes is the next step in CEO Adam Aron's bid to improve AMC's financial position.

While the domestic box office has begun to recover, ticket sales remain muted compared to prepandemic levels. Refinancing to push debt maturities out can help AMC save cash and pay down interest on other notes that are due sooner.

This fits the narrative that Aron has been communicating to investors in 2022. At the beginning of the year he said his goal was to "refinance some of our debt to reduce our interest expense, push out some debt maturities by several years and loosen covenants."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

personal finance 28 mins ago

66-Year-Old Retiree Who Left the U.S. for Mexico: ‘Here's What You Can Buy Here for $5 Or Less'

politics 44 mins ago

Sen. Ted Cruz Discloses a Bitcoin Purchase Worth Up to $50,000

After narrowly avoiding bankruptcy last year, AMC rode the meme stock wave and revitalized its business. Now it must deal with more than $5 billion in debt that it accumulated prior to the pandemic through theater upgrades and acquisitions.

Shares of the company slipped more than 8% on Wednesday, last trading around $15. AMC's stock is down more than 40% so far in 2022.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessmarketsBusiness NewsLIFEEntertainment
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us